Danny Rose: Man Utd linked with January bid for Spurs left-back

Manchester United will rekindle their interest in Tottenham Hotspur left-back Danny Rose in the January transfer window, according to Tuttomercatoweb.

The Red Devils were strongly linked with the England international after he strongly hinted he wanted to make a move to Old Trafford in an outspoken interview in August.

Rose, aged 27, took aim at Spurs’ wage structure and ambition, and suggested he would like to be closer to his family in the north of England.

But the former Leeds United man was and remains sidelined with a knee injury, which probably deterred any interest from United in the last transfer window.

Manager Jose Mourinho reportedly plans to revisit the situation in the next window. Left-back remains a spot in his squad that is dominated by Louis van Gaal signings, with Luke Shaw, Daley Blind and Matteo Darmian seemingly never fully winning over their Portuguese boss.

United could face competition from rivals Chelsea, who were also linked with a £50m bid for Rose at the time of his controversial interview.

The full-back is expected to return to full fitness later this month.