Danny Rose in Spurs squad to face Real Madrid

Tottenham Hotspur left-back Danny Rose has been named in the travelling squad for the Champions League clash with Real Madrid in the Spanish capital.

The England international, aged 27, hasn’t played since January due to a serious knee injury. He returned to training last week and has made the trip to Madrid.

He is joined in the squad by midfielder Mousa Dembele, who is back from his own injury layoff.

It remains to be seen whether head coach Mauricio Pochettino opts to include either of the pair in his final 18-man squad for such a big game.

Georges-Kevin N’Koudou (concussion), Ben Davies (illness) and Victor Wanyama (knee) all miss out on the trip.

Davies, who was a late withdrawal from Saturday’s win over Bournemouth due to his illness, is a problematic absentee for Pochettino. The Spurs boss can either throw Rose straight back into action or continue with Jan Vertonghen, who would ideally be at the heart of his defence, at left-back.