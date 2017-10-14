Dean Henderson: Spurs and Chelsea tracking young keeper

Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea are among 14 clubs tracking Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson, according to the Daily Mirror.

The England Under-21 international, who won the Under-20 World Cup with England in the summer, is out of contract at the end of the season and is wanted by a host of United’s rivals.

In addition to Spurs and the Blues, Arsenal, Watford, Stoke, West Bromwich Albion and Southampton are all interested. Championship sides Wolves, Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa are also monitoring Henderson’s situation, as are overseas clubs Benfica, Olympiakos and Udinese.

Henderson, aged 20, is currently starring on loan at Shrewsbury Town, who are unbeaten in League One after 12 games.

He looks set to make a decision on whether to commit to United or make a fresh start elsewhere in search of regular playing time. The youngster is unlikely to dislodge David De Gea as the Red Devils’ number 1 any time soon, while Sergio Romero, Joel Pereira and Kieran O’Hara are also ahead of him in the pecking order.