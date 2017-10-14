Dele Alli pushing Spurs to break wage structure amid Real Madrid interest

Tottenham Hotspur attacking midfielder Dele Alli is heading towards a contract stand-off with the club, according to Daily Mail.

The England international, aged 21, is reportedly looking for a big pay rise that would break Spurs’ strict wage structure.

Alli is currently paid around £50,000-a-week. His top-earning team-mates – Harry Kane, Hugo Lloris and Christian Eriksen – all sit at the top of Spurs’ self-imposed £100,000-a-week wage cap.

But Alli is said to be aware that he could earn £200,000-a-week by leaving the north Londoners and will want them to end their policy of not paying more than £100,000-a-week in order to commit to a new deal.

The report points out that European and Spanish champions Real Madrid’s interest in signing the former MK Dons youngster is an additional complicating factor.

The Sun carries a similar story and puts a figure on Alli’s demands. He is reportedly looking for a £160,000-a-week salary.

Alli still has four years to run on the improved contract he signed last year.