Dele Alli: Spurs confident midfielder will sign new £80,000-a-week deal

Tottenham Hotspur are confident of tying down attacking midfielder Dele Alli to a new £80,000-a-week deal, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The north Londoners believe he will commit to staying at the club, despite being in the process of changing agents.

Alli, aged 21, has been at the centre of a flurry of transfer rumours after ditching representative Rob Segal. Some of the world’s top agent are currently involved in a tug-of-war to get the England international to join their stables.

Despite being one of Mauricio Pochettino star performers, the former MK Dons youngster is well down the list of Spurs’ top-earners.

The contract he signed in September 2016 is thought to be worth around £50,000. That is around half the amount pocketed by team-mates Harry Kane, Christian Eriksen and Hugo Lloris.

He is now set to be offered a one-year extension to his existing deal, which runs until June 2022, with an improved salary of £80,000-a-week. That would still be well below what he could earn at a rival club, so it remains to be seen whether Spurs’ confidence he will put pen to paper is misplaced.