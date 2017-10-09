Dele Alli touted as Barcelona target

Barcelona are considering a move to sign Tottenham Hotspur attacking midfielder Dele Alli, according to Catalan newspaper Sport.

The England international, aged 21, is reportedly viewed as an alternative option to Liverpool’s Philippe Coutinho, who Barca failed to land in the last transfer window.

With the Anfield hierarchy unwilling to sell the Brazilian playmaker, attention at Camp Nou has apparently shifted to Alli.

The Spanish side’s general manager Pep Segura is said to be closely studying Alli’s development and believe he has what it takes to become a Barca player.

They expect to pay around €150m (£133m) for the Spurs star, which is less than the €200m reportedly demanded by Liverpool for Coutinho.

Sport’s report also corroborates suggestions elsewhere that Alli is a transfer target for Real Madrid.

The former MK Dons youngster is in the process of severing ties with his long-term representative Rob Segal and is at the centre of a scramble between some of the world’s top agents.

He currently earns around £50,000-a-week at Spurs and, although he is reportedly set for a new deal would still be offered far less than he could earn in Barcelona.