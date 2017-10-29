Diego Lainez: Liverpool linked with Mexican starlet

Liverpool are tracking Mexico Under-17 starlet Diego Lainez, according to ESPN.

The Reds have reportedly been impressed with the youngster’s performances in the recent Under-17 World Cup. He scored both goals in Mexico’s 3-2 group stage defeat to eventual winners England.

Lainez, aged 17, currently plays in his homeland for Club America. He has already made 16 senior appearances.

An injury crisis gave him his first-team breakthrough last season. He made his debut in March 2017 as a 16-year-old in a cup game against Santos Laguna. He made his league debut against León a few day later.

Despite the injury crisis being over and America having had a change of coach, the teenager has continued to be involved this term.

Lainez is a left-footed forward with a quick turn of pace.

Liverpool are set to face competition from Spanish side Villarreal, who are also said to be interested in Lainez following his performances at the World Cup.