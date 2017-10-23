Dimitri Oberlin reveals he rejected Man Utd transfer

Basel starlet Dimitri Oberlin has revealed he turned down a transfer to Manchester United.

The Switzerland Under-21 international, who was born in Cameroon, has revealed that United came calling three years ago.

Oberlin, now aged 20, was 17 and playing for FC Zurich at the time of the Red Devils’ approach. He revealed he was concerned about getting lost within the Premier League side’s youth ranks and decided he would be better off picking up more first-team football.

Having rejected United, he instead opted to move to Austria to play for Red Bull Salzburg. He has subsequently played regular senior football for Salzburg and on loan with SCR Altach and now Basel, who have an option to convert the loan into a permanent deal.

He has started his loan spell back in Switzerland with five goals in 12 appearances, including three goals in three Champions League games.

According to The Sun, Oberlin said: “Yes, they [United] had been watching me – the transfer almost happened.

“In the end I decided otherwise. My parents had allowed me to transfer, but I did not.

“I would have started at the Under-18s, the way into the first team would have been far.

“The competition would have been massive.”

The report claims he is now a target for Real Madrid and Juventus.