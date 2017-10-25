Donny van de Beek: Spurs and Man Utd linked with January bid for Ajax starlet

Tottenham Hotspur are lining up a bid for Ajax youngster Donny van de Beek, according to Dutch outlet Soccer News.

The report claims the 20-year-old midfielder could make a move in the January transfer window and is a target for Spurs.

But the north Londoners will apparently face competition from Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Manchester United, who are also credited with interest in the Netherlands Under-21 international.

Van de Beek made his first-team debut for Ajax in 2015. He has since clocked up more than 50 senior appearances and scored four goals. Three of those strikes have come in his seven games so far this season.

That form has attracted the attention of Tottenham and his other suitors.

Ajax has proven to be a happy hunting ground for Spurs in the past, with current first-team stars Christian Eriksen, Jan Vertonghen and Davinson Sanchez all having joined from the Dutch side. Toby Alderweireld is another former Ajax man, albeit he moved to Atletico Madrid and played on loan at Southampton before joining Spurs.