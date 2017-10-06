Dries Mertens: Man Utd very interested in Napoli star

Manchester United are very interested in signing Napoli winger Dries Mertens, according to a former director of the Italian club.

Pierpaolo Marino says United are tracking the Belgium international closely ahead of a possible bid next summer.

Mertens, who has also been linked with Arsenal in recent weeks, signed a contract extension early in the summer transfer window.

But his new deal includes a €28m release clause that comes into effect from next summer and Marino reckons United will see that as good value for money, even though Mertens will turn 31 before the start of next season.

Mertens’ record of nine goals and five assists in 11 appearances for Napoli so far this season would seem to support that argument.

According to Calcio Mercato, the ex-Napoli director told Italian newspaper Tuttosport: “The €28m release clause is likely to be a good price even if he is 30.

“It turns out that United are following him very closely.”

Mertens has been at Napoli since 2013 and has scored 77 goals in 194 games in all competitions for the Serie A side.