Eddie Nketiah’s video message after his heroics vs Norwich

Arsenal starlet Eddie Nketiah recorded a short video message after last night’s dream home debut against Norwich City.

The 18-year-old forward came off the bench to score the equaliser and then the winner to give the Gunners a 2-1 win over the Canaries and a place in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals.

In his video, Nketiah said he was “just delighted” to score two goals on his home debut and put his side through to the next round.