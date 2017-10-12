England international signs new Arsenal contract

Arsenal defender Calum Chambers has signed a new two-year contract at the club.

The 22-year-old was due to be out of contract at the end of next season in June 2019, but has put pen to paper on an extension that keeps him at the Emirates Stadium until June 2021.

Chambers quickly established himself in the first-team after arriving from Southampton in 2014. He has clocked up more than 60 appearances for the Gunners. He had fallen down the pecking order of late and spent last season on loan at Middlesbrough, with Rob Holding replacing him as Arsene Wenger’s young centre-back of choice.

He has made one Premier League appearance so far this season, but could get more opportunities in the coming weeks due to Shkodran Mustafi’s hamstring injury.

Chambers, who has three caps for England, took to social media to confirm his new deal and discuss his ambitions for the coming seasons.

He wrote: “Proud to sign a new contract with Arsenal. I know I’m still a young player and I want to have my best years playing for this football club. I want to win as many trophies with Arsenal as possible.

“I’m going to repay the fans for the faith they’ve shown in me. Can’t wait to get going again.”