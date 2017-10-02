England face Slovenia in their penultimate World Cup qualifier on Thursday evening.

Gareth Southgate and his players need just two draws from their final two games to guarantee qualification, but they will hope to book their place at Russia 2018 with victory at Wembley tomorrow.

Ahead of the game, here are some England vs Slovenia betting tips. All odds are correct at the time of writing, but you might be able to enhance your odds or get a free bet for Betclic.

Harry Kane to score a hat-trick

Harry Kane has scored no fewer than six hat-tricks so far in 2017. He unwisely predicted of getting his first treble for England ahead of the qualifier against Scotland at Hampden Park.

After 11 goals in nine games for Spurs so far this season, you would not bank against him securing a first international hat-trick against Slovenia, not least because he is finally making himself at home at Wembley with Spurs.

Kane is currently 12/1 to score three or more goals in this game. A £10 bet would return £130.

Nobody to score

If you are not convinced Kane has packed his scoring boots for this one, you might like to take a punt on nobody scoring in this game. A year ago in the reverse fixture, the two sides played out a goalless draw in Ljubljana. Southgate had Joe Hart to thank on that occasion. The goalkeeper, then on loan from Manchester City to Torino and currently on loan at Manchester City, produced a string of saves to earn a point for the Three Lions.

You can get odds of 9/1 on England and Slovenia ending 0-0. A £10 bet would return £100.

Raheem Sterling to score any time

Manchester City winger Sterling is far from prolific at international level. The 22-year-old has two goals in 34 caps for England.

But having started the 2017/18 season in much more lethal form for City – five goals in six Premier League appearances so far – he might also be ready to move up a gear for the Three Lions.

Sterling is 15/8 to find the net at any stage against Slovenia. A £10 bet would return £28.75.