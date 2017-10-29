Everton plot £30m bid for Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez

Everton will launch a £30m bid in an effort to sign Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez in a shock deal in January, according to The Sun on Sunday.

Toffees owner Farhad Moshiri is said to be keen to pursue a swoop for the Chilean contract rebel.

Sanchez, aged 28, is out of contract at the end of the season and has been linked with a cut-price move in the next transfer window.

It appears Everton could be among those bidding for his services.

Sanchez was expected to join Manchester City in the last transfer window, but saw his £60m move collapse when Arsenal failed to sign a replacement in time.

The Gunners’ lack of Champions League football is thought to be a major factor in the former Barcelona star seeking to leave the Emirates Stadium. Everton would not be able to offer that either.

But with City reportedly deciding to pass on a January bid for their target, the Merseysiders’ hand will be strengthened slightly.

The Toffees’ scouting team has reportedly pushed for Moshiri to consider targets, but the owner is keen on the big-name signing.