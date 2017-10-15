Former Liverpool boss Rafa Benitez linked with Everton job

Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez has emerged as a shock candidate to become Everton’s next manager, according to The Sun.

In a story that appears to have almost tailor-made to infuriate Liverpool fans in every aspect, from the subject matter to the source, Benitez is reportedly being lined up to replace under-fire Ronald Koeman.

Toffees boss Koeman has come under intense pressure following a poor start to the summer. Despite spending big in the summer, Everton are currently sitting 17th in the Premier League table, albeit victory over Brighton this afternoon would move them up to the top-half of the table.

Benitez, who won the Champions League as Liverpool manager, is said to be high on a list of potential replacements drawn up by Toffees majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri and the club’s board.

The Spaniard’s family are still based in the Wirral home he bought while in charge at Anfield.

Although he is a firm favourite at St James’ Park, Benitez and Magpies owner Mike Ashley do not see eye-to-eye over the club’s transfer spending.

It remains to be seen whether that would be enough for the former Valencia, Real Madrid and Napoli boss to put his Merseyside allegiances to one side.