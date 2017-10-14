Former Liverpool vs Man Utd goalscorer backs United to win today

Former Manchester United right-back Rafael da Silva has backed his former club to beat Liverpool at Anfield.

The Brazilian defender scored in the corresponding fixture back in 2012 and has tipped his ex-employers to win in today’s lunchtime kick-off.

Responding to United tweeting out a video of his goal at Anfield in 2012, Rafael wrote on Twitter: “Win this afternoon.”

Win this afternoon 💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼 https://t.co/PeoDIJarXC — Rafael da Silva (@orafa2) October 14, 2017

Here’s a reminder of his deft left-footed finish against Liverpool five years ago.

A striker's finish from @ORafa2 at Liverpool in 2012! pic.twitter.com/wAHASM72wq — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 14, 2017

The 27-year-old is currently playing in France for Lyon, who he joined from United in 2015.