Former Liverpool vs Man Utd goalscorer backs United to win today

Former Manchester United right-back Rafael da Silva has backed his former club to beat Liverpool at Anfield.

The Brazilian defender scored in the corresponding fixture back in 2012 and has tipped his ex-employers to win in today’s lunchtime kick-off.

Responding to United tweeting out a video of his goal at Anfield in 2012, Rafael wrote on Twitter: “Win this afternoon.”

Here’s a reminder of his deft left-footed finish against Liverpool five years ago.

The 27-year-old is currently playing in France for Lyon, who he joined from United in 2015.