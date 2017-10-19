Former Man Utd defender confirms interest in signing Red Devils striker

Reading manager Jaap Stam has confirmed he wants to raid former club Manchester United to sign striker James Wilson.

The Royals boss, who won the Treble and two more Premier League titles during his time at Old Trafford, is keen to bring Wilson to the Madejski Stadium.

He confirmed that he had spoken about a deal to sign the 21-year-old forward in the last transfer window. That move didn’t materialise, presumably because Wilson was still recovering from the serious knee injury he suffered on loan at Derby County last season.

But the England Under-21 international is tipped to make another loan move in the January transfer window, and Stam looks set to be at the front of the queue.

Asked about Wilson, Stam told the Reading Chronicle: “I know about it and we already spoke about him in June. But at the moment there is nothing in that.

“I’m not going to name names, but we are looking at players. We’re looking at the team, how we are set up and asking whether we need to do anything and bring in players in certain areas.”

Wilson, who was handed a first-team debut by Ryan Giggs in 2014 and has four goals in 20 senior appearances for the Red Devils to date.

He spent the 2015/16 campaign on loan at Brighton.