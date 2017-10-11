Gareth Bale: Real Madrid ready to sell Man Utd target

Real Madrid are ready to listen to offers for Gareth Bale, according to Spanish newspaper El Confidencial.

The European champions are reportedly losing patience with the Wales international over his succession of injury problems.

Bale, aged 28, has been out since the end of September with a muscular problem. He missed large chunks of last season with hip, ankle and calf injuries.

Even Madrid president Florentino Perez – a firm Bale ally – is now close to accepting that the Wales international will not live up to his €101m price tag at the Bernabeu, the article claims.

Selling Bale would be a major personal defeat for Perez, who was the driving force behind his signing from Tottenham Hotspur, particularly if Madrid failed to recoup their outlay.

For that reason, he is said to be reluctant to put the winger up for sale. But he would now listen to offers.

The report claims Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is still keen to sign the three-time Champions League winner.