Gary Cahill injury: Chelsea skipper discusses problem vs Roma
Chelsea captain Gary Cahill has allayed fears that he could be about to join the club’s injured list.
The Blues centre-back was forced to don a ridiculous bandage running under his chin and round the top of his head during last night’s Champions League game against Roma.
Cahill said he had been patched up with a few stitches by the Chelsea medical team and did not seem particularly concerned, saying he had had worse.
The bandage was later abandoned on the touchline.
Football memorabilia. Cahill bloodied bandage. £5#CHEROM #ChelseaFC @ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/ufaoKRhTrG
— Jed Leicester (@jedleicester) October 18, 2017