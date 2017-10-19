Gary Cahill injury: Chelsea skipper discusses problem vs Roma

Chelsea captain Gary Cahill has allayed fears that he could be about to join the club’s injured list.

The Blues centre-back was forced to don a ridiculous bandage running under his chin and round the top of his head during last night’s Champions League game against Roma.

Cahill said he had been patched up with a few stitches by the Chelsea medical team and did not seem particularly concerned, saying he had had worse.

You can hear his post-match comments in the video below.

The bandage was later abandoned on the touchline.