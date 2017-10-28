Gary Cahill sends good luck message to Chelsea’s England Under-17 players ahead of World Cup final

Chelsea captain Gary Cahill has sent a good luck message to his young colleagues who will be playing in the Under-17 World Cup final later today.

The England Under-17 side that has progressed to this afternoon’s final against Spain is dominated by Blues youngsters.

Cahill took to Twitter to wish them and the rest of the England squad well ahead of the big game.

He wrote: “Good luck to @England Under-17s and our young Blues involved in tomorrow’s #FIFAU17WC final!”

England Under-17s are skippered by Chelsea defender Marc Guehi. Fellow defender Jonathan Panzo, midfielder George McEachran and forward Callum Hudson-Odoi have also been regulars in the side that has reached the final, while midfielder Conor Gallagher is also in the squad.