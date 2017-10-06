Geoffrey Kondogbia: Liverpool and Spurs scouting midfielder

Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are tracking on-loan Valencia midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia, according to the Daily Mail.

The Premier League duo are reportedly keen to sign the 24-year-old, who is on a season-long stint at the Mestalla from parent club Inter Milan.

Italian publication Tutto Mercato Web claims Liverpool and Spurs have both sent scouts to watch the defensive midfielder in action in Spain.

But their efforts could be wasted, because Valencia claim to have an option to convert the loan deal into a £22m permanent deal next summer.

Jurgen Klopp and Mauricio Pochettino will only be able to wait to see if Valencia take up that option. At present, it seems highly likely that they will.

Kondogbia, who is a France international but hasn’t played for Les Bleus since 2015, has made an impressive start to his loan spell. He has started five games and helped Valencia to third in La Liga.

He started his career at Lens, before joining Sevilla in 2012. He moved back to France with Monaco in 2013 and was signed by Inter for €40m in June 2015.