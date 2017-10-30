GIF: Henrikh Mkhitaryan washes away Huddersfield defeat

Manchester United attacking midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan has washed away the pain of the 2-1 defeat at Huddersfield Town earlier this month.

After the Red Devils bounced back with victory over Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday, footage emerged today showing Mkhitaryan literally wiping Huddersfield off the map.

The Armenia international and his team-mates had a go at presenting a weather forecast in conjunction with a sponsor.

For his meteorological challenge – presumably recorded before the disastrous trip to the John Smith’s Stadium, Mkhitaryan had to demonstrate rain in Huddersfield. If he had known what to follow this probably would have felt very cathartic.

Here’s the United weather report in full…