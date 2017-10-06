Gustavo Vieira: Chelsea and Liverpool tracking Uruguayan wonderkid

Chelsea and Liverpool are chasing Uruguayan starlet Gustavo Vieira, according to Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport.

The 16-year-old striker is currently on the books of Liverpool’s Uruguayan namesakes, but is tipped to make the move to Europe.

He is also said to be a target for Serie A champions Juventus, which explains the Italian media’s interest in Vieira’s situation.

The youngster is on the fringes of Montevideo-based Liverpool’s first team, having made his senior debut at the start of the year. He has made 10 appearances for the club to date, albeit mainly cameos from the bench, with his total playing time only totalling 230 minutes so far.

He is already a Uruguay Under-19 international.

Vieira does not turn 18 until October 2018, which means a transfer to a European club will not be possible until the January 2019 transfer window.

But Real Madrid’s recent signing of Flamengo’s Vinícius Júnior is an example of a similar deal being done early and the player staying at their previous club until their 18th birthday.