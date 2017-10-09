Harry Kane and Dele Alli: Real Madrid linked with double-swoop for Spurs stars

Tottenham Hotspur pair Harry Kane and Dele Alli are both transfer targets for Real Madrid, according to Spanish newspaper Marca.

The European champions are reportedly considering making a move to sign the England internationals next summer.

Kane, aged 24, and Alli, aged 21, are said to fit the profile of players Madrid want to sign ahead of the 2018/19 season.

Having missed out to Paris Saint-Germain in the race to sign Kylian Mbappe from Monaco in the last transfer window, Los Blancos will instead turn their attention to Kane and Alli.

They believe the duo are at the right age and have the right talent to make it at the Bernabeu.

Madrid’s scouts and coaching staff will be able to run the rule over Kane and Alli at close quarters later this month when they meet Spurs in the Champions League group stages.

But the article notes that it will not be easy for the Spanish giants to sign either player.