Harry Kane: Man Utd line up record £170m bid

Manchester United are readying a British record £170m deal for Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane, according to The Sun.

Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho is reportedly a long-term admirer of the 24-year-old England international and keen to bring him to Old Trafford.

The Portuguese coach is said to plan to pair Kane with his current star forward Romelu Lukaku in what would be a formidable partnership of two of the Premier League’s most prolific goalscorers.

The report claims United previously made an offer for Kane two years ago. At that stage they bid £40m, with Mexico international Javier Hernandez – now of West Ham United – to be included as a makeweight.

Spurs rejected that approach and are said to be adamant they will reject any future bids for their talisman.

A United source is quoted as saying the club accepts they will have to pay more than the £166m paid by Paris Saint-Germain for Kylian Mbappe in order to have any chance of landing Kane, who has scored 84 goals in 120 Premier League appearances to date.