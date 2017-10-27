Harry Kane out of Man Utd vs Spurs with hamstring injury

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane is out of this weekend’s clash with Manchester United due to a hamstring injury.

The north London club confirmed that the England international has undergone assessment on his left leg, which confirmed a minor strain to his hamstring.

Kane sustained the injury during last weekend’s comprehensive win over Liverpool at Wembley.

The 24-year-old has been in sensational form so far this season, scoring 13 goals in 12 games, so his absence will be a major blow for Mauricio Pochettino’s side.

Spurs did not confirm the expected length of Kane’s layoff, but the fact that it is described as a minor strain rather than a tear suggests he could be out for a couple of weeks.

Pochettino will now have to decide whether to field summer signing Fernando Llorente as a direct replacement for Kane or perhaps deploy Heung-min Son in a more advanced role and add an extra midfielder to his starting lineup at Old Trafford tomorrow.