Harry Kane out of Man Utd vs Spurs with hamstring injury
Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane is out of this weekend’s clash with Manchester United due to a hamstring injury.
The north London club confirmed that the England international has undergone assessment on his left leg, which confirmed a minor strain to his hamstring.
Kane sustained the injury during last weekend’s comprehensive win over Liverpool at Wembley.
The 24-year-old has been in sensational form so far this season, scoring 13 goals in 12 games, so his absence will be a major blow for Mauricio Pochettino’s side.
Spurs did not confirm the expected length of Kane’s layoff, but the fact that it is described as a minor strain rather than a tear suggests he could be out for a couple of weeks.
Pochettino will now have to decide whether to field summer signing Fernando Llorente as a direct replacement for Kane or perhaps deploy Heung-min Son in a more advanced role and add an extra midfielder to his starting lineup at Old Trafford tomorrow.
TEAM NEWS: @HKane underwent assessment and investigation earlier this week, which confirmed a minor strain to the left hamstring. pic.twitter.com/4s0E0Jzrr6
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) October 27, 2017