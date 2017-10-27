Skip to main content

Harry Kane out of Man Utd vs Spurs with hamstring injury

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane is out of this weekend’s clash with Manchester United due to a hamstring injury.

The north London club confirmed that the England international has undergone assessment on his left leg, which confirmed a minor strain to his hamstring.

Kane sustained the injury during last weekend’s comprehensive win over Liverpool at Wembley.

The 24-year-old has been in sensational form so far this season, scoring 13 goals in 12 games, so his absence will be a major blow for Mauricio Pochettino’s side.

Spurs did not confirm the expected length of Kane’s layoff, but the fact that it is described as a minor strain rather than a tear suggests he could be out for a couple of weeks.

Pochettino will now have to decide whether to field summer signing Fernando Llorente as a direct replacement for Kane or perhaps deploy Heung-min Son in a more advanced role and add an extra midfielder to his starting lineup at Old Trafford tomorrow.