Harry Kane: Real Madrid ready to bid €200m for Spurs striker

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane is a €200m transfer target for Real Madrid.

Journalist Eduardo Inda told Spanish TV show El Chiringuito that the Bernabeu hierarchy has already made an informal enquiry about Kane’s availability and been told the England international would cost €200m (£177m).

Madrid president Florentino Perez is reportedly undeterred by that asking price as he seeks to add more firepower to his club’s attack for the 2018/19 season.

Don Balon reports that both Karim Benzema and former Spurs star Gareth Bale will be offloaded next summer as Perez rebuilds the Madrid attack to prepare for a post-Cristiano Ronaldo era.

Proceeds from the Benzema and Bale deals would be used to fund the Kane bid and a move for either Atletico Madrid’s Antoine Griezmann or Juventus’ Paulo Dybala.

Kane has 110 goals in 174 appearances for Spurs to date and has announced himself on the European stage with five goals in his first two Champions League appearances of the season.