Harry Kane refuses to rule out Real Madrid transfer

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has refused to rule out a transfer to European champions Real Madrid.

The Spanish giants are reportedly lining up a €200m bid for the in-form goalscorer next summer.

Speaking while on international duty with England, Kane declined to give assurances that he intended to stay at Spurs and said he would never say no to the possibility of playing abroad.

While he said he is currently happy in north London, he said he intended to see what happens over time.

According to the Daily Express, the 24-year-old said: “I would never say no. I would never say yes.

“I think in football, you never know and you never rule out anything. It is not something that I definitely want to do but it could happen. You just never know.

“Like you said, at the moment, I am very happy where I am here – that is all that matters. We will see what happens, but for now that is all I am focusing on.”

Spurs have lost Luka Modric and Gareth Bale to Madrid in recent memory and will be desperate not to see Kane go the same way.

Kane has established himself as one of Europe’s top strikers. He boasts a record of 110 goals in 172 games for Spurs and has won the Premier League golden boot for the past two seasons.