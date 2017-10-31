Harry Kane returns to Spurs training ahead of Real Madrid clash

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has returned to training after his hamstring injury.

The England international will now be assessed ahead of tomorrow’s Champions League group game against Real Madrid at Wembley.

Kane suffered a minor strain of his left hamstring during the victory over Liverpool earlier this month.

He was forced to miss the Carabao Cup defeat to West Ham United and last weekend’s Premier League loss to Manchester United at Old Trafford.

The 24-year-old, Spurs coach Mauricio Pochettino and the north London club’s medical staff will now have to decide how much of a risk it would be to bring him back into the team to face Madrid.

TEAM NEWS: @HKane (hamstring) trained with the squad today and will be assessed ahead of tomorrow’s game. pic.twitter.com/pw5jf7HvfQ — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) October 31, 2017

Kane has started the 2017/18 season with 13 goals in 12 appearances, including five goals in Spurs’ opening three Champions League group games.

His excellent form has seen him strongly linked with a summer transfer to the Bernabeu. European champions Madrid would no doubt be interested to see him at close quarters again.