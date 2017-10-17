Harry Kane: Spurs demand £200m as Zinedine Zidane lavishes praise

Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy has slapped a £200m-plus valuation on star striker Harry Kane, according to The Times.

The Spurs supremo is said to be determined to keep hold of the 24-year-old England international and will demand more than the world record fee paid by Paris Saint-Germain for Neymar if suitors make an approach.

European champions Real Madrid, who Tottenham face in the Champions League this evening, have been strongly linked with a move to sign Kane.

Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane added to that speculation when he branded Kane “a complete player” in his pre-match press conference yesterday.

Levy is said to have told intermediaries about academy product Kane’s huge asking price. The article also claims that the chairman will not consider selling the two-time Premier League golden boot winner under any circumstances until Spurs have spent at least one season in their new 61,500-capacity stadium.

That would make the summer 2019 transfer window the earliest opportunity at which Madrid could sign Kane.