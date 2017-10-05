Harry Kane tipped to become world’s best-paid player

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane is in line to become the best paid player in the world, according to L’Equipe reporter Vincent Duluc.

Kane’s goalscoring exploits are getting attention in France and Duluc has been singing his praises. He brands the England international a “huge player” who knows how to do it all.

He predicts that the 24-year-old will one day have the biggest contract in football.

If that does prove to be the case, it is unlikely to happen at Spurs. The north London club have a strict wage cap at £100,000-a-week, and Kane is already paid at that level.

Kane has in recent days been linked with a €200m transfer to Real Madrid next summer. And the player refused to rule out leaving Spurs in favour of a move abroad.

Whether Los Blancos would be willing to pay Kane more than the £634,000-a-week Carlos Tevez is paid by Shanghai Shenhua is a different matter.