Harry Winks added to England squad after Phil Jones and Fabian Delph withdraw

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Harry Winks has been added to the England squad following the withdrawals of Phil Jones and Fabian Delph.

Winks, aged 21, had been due to turn out for the Under-21 side but has now been called up to Gareth Southgate’s senior squad for the first time.

He is now in contention for the forthcoming final World Cup qualifiers against Slovenia and Lithuania.

Winks’ call-up comes despite him having only made one Premier League start so far this season and having only made one appearance for England Under-21s to date.

He has made a total of seven club appearances in 2017/18 and has started the recent wins over Apoel Nicosia and Huddersfield Town.

The academy product has only recently returned to full fitness after an ankle injury he sustained in April.

He is effectively a replacement for Manchester City midfielder Delph, who has withdrawn from Southgate’s squad due to a muscle strain despite having played the full 90 minutes against Chelsea last weekend.

Jones, who also played the full game as Manchester United beat Crystal Palace last weekend, has also pulled out due to injury.