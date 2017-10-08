Harry Winks handed debut in Spurs-dominated England side to play Lithuania

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Harry Winks has been handed an England debut for this afternoon’s World Cup qualifier against Lithuania in Vilnus.

With qualification in the bag, manager Gareth Southgate makes seven changes to the side that beat Slovenia last week.

Leicester City defender Harry Maguire and Winks make their debuts.

The Spurs academy product, aged 21, is joined in the starting lineup by club-mates Kieran Trippier, Harry Kane and Dele Alli, who was suspended for the Slovenia game.

Along with Alli, Jack Butland, Aaron Cresswell, Michael Keane, Winks, Maguire and Trippier are the seven players who come into the team.

Joe Hart, Kyle Walker, Gary Cahill, Eric Dier, Ryan Bertrand, Raheem Sterling and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain make way.

England team to play Lithuania

Lithuania team to play England