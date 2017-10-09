Harry Winks reacts to making his England debut

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Harry Winks has taken to social media to react to making his England debut.

The 21-year-old was named in manager Gareth Southgate’s starting lineup for Sunday evening’s final World Cup qualifier against Lithuania.

England, who had already secured qualification, record a 0-1 away win thanks to a penalty converted by Winks’ Spurs club-mate Harry Kane.

After the game Winks, who had originally been named in the under-21 squad and was only promoted when Manchester City’s Fabian Delph pulled out due to injury, said: “Dream come true making my @England debut tonight! Delighted with the win too.”