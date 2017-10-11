Harry Winks set for new £40,000-a-week Spurs contract

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Harry Winks is set to be offered a new contract worth £40,000-a-week, according to The Times.

The 21-year-old only signed his most recent contract in February, and that extension came relatively soon after a deal he signed in September 2016.

But he is now expected to be rewarded with a third new contract in just over a year following his progress this season.

Winks made his England debut in the World Cup qualification win over Lithuania on Sunday. That milestones, along with his increasing prominence within Mauricio Pochettino’s squad, is thought to have convinced Spurs to make another offer to their academy product, despite him still having four-and-a-half years to run on his current deal.

The north London club has a record of regular contract extensions and improvements for young players who are progressing.

Winks has 43 first team appeances to his name, including five Premier League outings this season. He made his first league start of the campaign against Huddersfield Town prior to the international break.