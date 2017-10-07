Harvey Neville: Man Utd and Spurs tracking Phil Neville’s son

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are both interested in signing Harvey Neville – son of former United player and coach Phil – according to Spanish newspaper Super Deporte.

The youngster followed his dad to Valencia when Phil took up a coaching role at the Mestalla in 2014. When the former Everton captain lost his job, Harvey opted to stay on at the Valencia academy.

He is now earning comparisons to his dad’s more illustrious former team-mate David Beckham and has caught the eye of scouts from United and Spurs, claims Valencia-based Super Deporte’s report.

The Red Devils reportedly made an approach to lure the 15-year-old to their academy last summer, while Spurs have also been in touch recently to check on his availability.

Harvey previously played for Manchester City’s junior teams before the Neville family made their move to Spain.

His performances for Valencia’s youth sides have seen him promoted so that he now plays in the best team for his age group.