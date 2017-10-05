Jack Harrison: Man Utd and Man City tracking England U21 winger

Manchester United and Manchester City are both tracking England Under-21 winger Jack Harrison, according to The Sun.

And City look set to win the race – despite Harrison having played for United between 2003 and 2010.

That’s because the 20-year-old is currently on the books of City’s sister club, Major League Soccer side New York City FC, which gives Pep Guardiola’s side first refusal on the youngster.

Harrison came through United’s youth ranks with the likes of Marcus Rashford, but left aged 14 and moved to the USA with his family.

He attended school in Massachusetts, before playing college football for Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

Harrison was drafted by Patrick Vieira’s New York City FC in 2016 and now played two seasons in MLS.

He received his first call-up to the England Under-21 squad for the upcoming games against Scotland and Andorra.

The report suggests he could be invited to City to train with Guardiola’s squad on a trial basis in the near future.