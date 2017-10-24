Jack Wilshere doing his coaching badges

Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere is working towards his UEFA B coaching licence.

The England international, aged 24, started the first steps towards a coaching career while on loan at Bournemouth last season. He has now enrolled on a course to get his B licence alongside team-mate Per Mertesacker.

The club skipper is hanging up his boots at the end of the season to take up a coaching role at the Arsenal academy and encouraged Wilshere to undertake the course with him. Having already gained his Level Two coaching badge to kill some of his spare time with the Cherries, who rarely had a midweek game, the injury-hit Gunners star was keen to progress further.

He told the Arsenal podcast: “Last year when I was at Bournemouth, because they’re not in Europe and didn’t have a midweek game, it seemed like an opportunity [to start my badges].

“A few of the lads were talking about doing their Level Two and I thought, I’m going to jump on it.

“I really enjoyed it, while I’m fit and playing and healthy I might not need it, but even if I’ve got another 10 years left in me I don’t want to be at the end of my career and maybe have a year out and be thinking, what do I want to do…and then have to go through Level Two, UEFA B, UEFA A.

“I’m doing my UEFA B at the minute. Luckily I’ve got great facilities here at Arsenal, great players and the PFA and the FA have been great and really helpful. I’m going to complete that and then see what I want to do.”

Wilshere has lost large chunks of his career to date to a succession of injuries, so it is understandable that even in his mid-twenties he would have a firm grasp on the fragility of his playing career and the need to think about life after he retires.