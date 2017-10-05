January exit touted for Liverpool star after poor Champions League start

Liverpool’s poor start to their Champions League campaign increases the likelihood of midfielder Emre Can leaving in January, according to Italian newspaper Tuttosport.

The publication claims Serie A champions Juventus, who failed in a bid to sign Can during the last transfer window, are planning to offer €35m for the Germany international in the new year.

Can, aged 23, is out of contract at the end of the season and has now shown any indication that he intends to sign a new deal at Anfield.

That, coupled with the prospect of Liverpool not being involved in the Champions League beyond Christmas, will reportedly convince the Reds to cash-in on the former Bayer Leverkusen man in January, rather than risk losing him on a free transfer six months later.

Juve would reportedly be happy to stump up the fee in order to make sure they see off competition from Can’s other suitors.