Jose Mourinho blasts Man Utd fans over lack of support for Romelu Lukaku

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has criticised the club’s fans for the level of support given to striker Romelu Lukaku during the 1-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur.

Lukaku, signed from Everton for £75m in the summer transfer window, has scored 11 goals in his first 15 appearances for United, but didn’t score at all for them during October.

Mourinho indicated that he would like to see the same amount of support for the 24-year-old regardless of whether he gets on the scoresheet.

The United boss declared himself disappointed with the club’s supporters.

He told the club’s in-house TV channel MUTV: “I would like the supporters to explain to me why they don’t support him so much because he gives everything and I think it is not fair when scoring the goal or not scoring the goal makes the whole difference.

“I don’t think it is fair at all. So I’m a bit disappointed – but not with him. With him [I am] very pleased.”

Lukaku’s last goal for United came in the 4-0 win over Crystal Palace on September 30.

Mourinho also indicated that he was baffled by those in the Old Trafford crowd who booed when he replaced Marcus Rashford with eventual match-winner Anthony Martial during the Spurs game.

He told Sky Sports: “I really don’t understand some reactions why. Are they [the fans] Red Devils? Sometimes I don’t know because they [strikers] work amazingly well.”