Jose Mourinho gives Man Utd vs Benfica team news

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has given his team news ahead of tomorrow’s Champions League clash with Benfica at Old Trafford.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference this afternoon, Mourinho confirmed that his squad has not been hit by any new injuries since Saturday’s win over Tottenham Hotspur.

That means United are likely to go into the game without Marouane Fellaini (knee), Paul Pogba (hamstring), Michael Carrick (calf), Zlatan Ibrahimovic (knee) and Marcos Rojo (knee).

Mourinho confirmed after the Spurs game that Rojo will not be fit enough to return to action until after the November international break.

The United boss will be hoping to do the double over his former club. The Red Devils won the reverse fixture at the Estadio da Luz a couple of weeks ago.

Marcus Rashford scored the only goal of the game on that occasion.