Jose Mourinho hopes to have Eric Bailly available to face Spurs

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is hopeful of having defender Eric Bailly available for tomorrow’s Premier League clash with Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford.

Bailly has been sidelined since picking up an injury on international duty with the Ivory Coast earlier this month. He is now closing in on a return to action and Mourinho would like to include him against Spurs.

Mourinho told his pre-match press conference that a decision would be taken after this afternoon’s training session as to whether the centre-back is fit enough to be involved.

Fellow defender Phil Jones is available, Mourinho confirmed. The England international limped off against Huddersfield Town during last weekend’s defeat, but was on the bench for the midweek Carabao Cup win over Swansea City.

He is available for selection against Tottenham.

Mourinho said: “Jones is good, he was on the bench on Tuesday, [there was] no need [for him] to play, but he was ready – so he is really ready.

“Eric – let’s see, [he’ll have] one more training session, but he is the only one that I hope from the injured group that can be ready for tomorrow.”

That means the likes of Paul Pogba (hamstring), Marouane Fellaini (knee), Marcos Rojo (knee), Michael Carrick (calf) and Zlatan Ibrahimovic (knee) are all still sidelined through injury.