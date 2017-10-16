Jose Mourinho rules out staying at Man Utd for the rest of his career

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho says he is sure he will not remain in charge of the club for the rest of his career.

The Red Devils boss is halfway through a three-year contract at Old Trafford. He has rarely stayed in a job for longer than a three-year term in his career to date.

Although the Daily Record claims the Portuguese boss is frustrated that United have not yet approached him with the offer of a new contract or even held talks about an extended deal, Mourinho indicated in an interview with French broadcaster Telefoot that he is looking ahead to fresh challenges in the future.

He said: “What I can say is that I am still a manager with questions, with ambitions, with a desire to do new things and I am sure that I will not finish my career here.”

Mourinho has 18 months to run on the contract he signed when he replaced Louis van Gaal as United manager in 2016.

Although he won the EFL Cup and the Europa League last season, he was under pressure over United’s poor showing in the Premier League. But they have started the 2017/18 campaign in excellent form and are currently second in the table.