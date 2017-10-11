Jose Mourinho says Man Utd’s midfield injuries are no problem ahead of Liverpool game

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has downplayed his side’s midfield injury crisis ahead of Saturday’s trip to Liverpool.

With Paul Pogba already sidelined due to a hamstring injury, Mourinho has now lost Marouane Fellaini, who sustained knee ligament damage on international duty with Belgium last weekend.

United’s website suggests captain Michael Carrick is also an injury doubt for the clash at Anfield. He missed the Red Devils’ last two games before the international break due to injury.

But Mourinho seems to be at ease with the depth of his squad and his side’s ability to cope with the current injuries. He indicated that Spanish midfielder Ander Herrera was one of a number of options to replace Fellaini this weekend.

According to United’s website, he said: “From what I read, I don’t think he [Fellaini] can play the match.

“Another one plays and it’s no problem for me. Not just Ander. We trust every player. We lost players last season and we lost players this season. With our way of thinking and feeling, it really is no problem.

“One player not playing means another one plays. It’s an opportunity for another one and we trust them. We never hide behind this or that player or this or that injury. We trust the ones that are going to play.”

The same article says it remains to be seen whether defender Phil Jones will be fit to play after withdrawing from the England squad with an injury. If fit, he would be a definite starter at the heart of United’s defence.