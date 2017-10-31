Jose Mourinho takes yet another dig at Man Utd fans

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has once again taken aim at the club’s supporters.

He has this time used his programme notes to blast the Old Trafford crowd for booing his decision to replace Marcus Rashford with eventual match-winner Anthony Martial during last weekend’s win over Tottenham Hotspur.

In the match programme for tonight’s Champions League clash with Benfica, Mourinho uses the final paragraph to again accuse United supporters of a lack of support for his side.

He wrote: “I hope tonight we can do just as good a job, take another big step towards the knockout stages of the Champions League and I hope that you enjoy the game more than some of you did against Tottenham.”

Mourinho also accused United fans of not being as supportive of striker Romelu Lukaku when he hasn’t scored a goal as when he has.

He definitely has a bee in his bonnet over this. Perhaps he is hoping to stoke the Old Trafford crowd into a frenzied reaction in the coming weeks, but he is definitely walking a tightrope and risk alienating the crowd entirely – and it wouldn’t be the first time Mourinho had done that.