Jose Mourinho threw his coat on the floor as he ranted at Man Utd players following Huddersfield defeat

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho threw his coat on the floor in anger as he tore into his players following last weekend’s defeat at Huddersfield Town, according to The Sun.

The Red Devils boss is said to have flipped in the away dressing room of the John Smith’s Stadium after watching his side slip to a 2-1 loss against the Terriers.

Mourinho’s fit of rage was the first time since he took charge of the club in 2016 that he has embarked on the sort of hairdryer treatment made famous by one of his predecessors, legendary United manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

He publicly slammed his players in his post-match press conference, but had even harsher words for them behind closed doors.

The black trench coat he was wearing on the touchline also fell victim to his attack. Mourinho’s outerwear was flung to the floor as he warned his squad that their United futures are on the line.