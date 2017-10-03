Julian Draxler and Alexis Sanchez: Arsenal consider January swap deal with PSG

Arsenal are weighing up a swap deal involving Alexis Sanchez and Paris Saint-Germain’s Julian Draxler, according to the Daily Star.

PSG are known to be keen to sign the Chile international, who is out of contract at the end of the season.

Sanchez came close to joining Manchester City on transfer deadline day. Arsenal accepted a £60m bid from City, but pulled out of the deal when they failed to sign Monaco’s Thomas Lemar to replace him.

Gunners boss Arsene Wenger is now said to be seriously considering a swap deal with PSG. The Frenchman is a long-time admirer of Germany international Draxler.

The 24-year-old move to Parc des Princes in January 2017, but is not a guaranteed starter for the Ligue 1 giants.

PSG are reportedly tempted by the prospect of offloading Draxler if it means they can bring Sanchez to the club.

Sanchez is believed to favour a reunion with his former Barcelona coach Pep Guardiola at the Etihad Stadium.