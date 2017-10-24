Julian Draxler linked with Liverpool move

Liverpool are lining up Paris Saint Germain’s Julian Draxler as a possible replacement for Philippe Coutinho, according to Tuttomercatoweb.

The Reds remain determined to keep hold of their Brazilian attacking midfielder, but are set to face further approaches from Barcelona. The Catalan giants made three failed bids for Coutinho in the last transfer window, while the player submitted a transfer request in an effort to force through his move to Camp Nou.

The report cites sources in the UK and France as briefing that Draxler is on the Merseysiders’ radar.

Like Coutinho, Draxler can play as a central attacking midfielder or winger.

The 24-year-old Germany international joined PSG from Wolfsburg for €40m in January. He scored 10 goals in 25 appearances last season, but has seen his prominence at Parc des Princes hampered by the recent arrivals of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

He is under contract with PSG until June 2021 and is also reported to be a target for Arsenal, Bayern Munich, and Inter Milan.