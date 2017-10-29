Jurgen Klopp promised he can spend all of Philippe Coutinho’s £130m fee

Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group have laid the groundwork for Philippe Coutinho to be sold in January by telling manager Jurgen Klopp he will be able to spend all of the £130m fee, according to the Sunday Mirror.

Klopp was the driving force behind the Reds’ tough stance on selling the Brazil international in the last transfer window. The Anfield hierarchy rejected three bids from Barcelona and a transfer request from Coutinho in order to keep him at the club.

The Catalan giants are tipped to return with a fourth bid of £130m in the January transfer window and are confident they will now be able to sign the playmaker.

Klopp has been reassured that, if the 25-year-old is sold, he will get all of the proceeds to strengthen his squad.

The German’s spending will start with the £70m capture of Southampton centre-back Virgil van Dijk to address his side’s defensive frailties, the report claims.