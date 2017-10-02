Juventus confirm bid for Liverpool’s Emre Can

Juventus have revealed that they launched a bid for Liverpool midfielder Emre Can in the summer transfer window.

The Reds turned down the Serie A champions’ offer for the Germany international, who is out of contract at the end of the season.

Juve’s chief executive Beppe Marotta has confirmed that a bid for Can was rejected by the Anfield hierarchy.

He also revealed that he was pessimistic about the prospect of bringing the 23-year-old to Turin in the January transfer. However, should he want to make the move, Can would be able to sign a pre-contract agreement with Juve at that stage and join the Italian giants on a free transfer next July.

Speaking ahead of last weekend’s Serie A against Atalanta, Moratta told Sport Mediaset: “As for Emre Can I don’t think Liverpool will sell him in January. We made an offer for him in the summer but the Reds didn’t sell him so I don’t think they’ll change their mind in the middle of the season.”

Can joined Liverpool from Bayer Leverkusen in a £10.8m deal in July 2014 and signed a four-year contract at that stage. He has made 138 appearances for the Reds to date.